Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan Sells 8,833 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $18,460.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.73.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
CLSD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
