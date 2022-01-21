Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan Sells 8,833 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $18,460.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.