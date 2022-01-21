Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $13.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 4,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,463. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.