Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $689.89

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.89 ($9.41) and traded as high as GBX 913 ($12.46). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 905 ($12.35), with a volume of 1,170,327 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.73) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.87) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clinigen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 740 ($10.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 40.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 809.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 689.89.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

