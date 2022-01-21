Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$120.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCA. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.67.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$99.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$95.99 and a twelve month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.569999 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

