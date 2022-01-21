Coin Artist (COIN) 1-Day Volume Tops $757.00

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $621,334.79 and $757.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

