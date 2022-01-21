CoinLoan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $427,055.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $48.31 million and $427,055.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for $24.77 or 0.00064528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.61 or 0.07236908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,601.92 or 0.99713624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063119 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.