Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 16th

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.
Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.
NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68.
COLB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.
In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
