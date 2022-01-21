Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 16th

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

