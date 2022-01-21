Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

