Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

CBSH stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

