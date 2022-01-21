Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.30 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.50 ($7.38).

Shares of CBK opened at €7.53 ($8.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.18. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of €7.97 ($9.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

