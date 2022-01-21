Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of €7.00 ($7.95).
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.
Shares of CRZBY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.96.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
