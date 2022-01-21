Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of €7.00 ($7.95).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

