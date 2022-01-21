Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

