Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $55,000 Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.03 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $249.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

