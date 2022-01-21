Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BBWI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

