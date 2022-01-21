Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.82. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.02 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

