Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.17 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

