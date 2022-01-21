Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.26 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 75.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

