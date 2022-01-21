Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

