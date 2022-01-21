Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $200.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.19 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. UBS Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

