Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in First BanCorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

