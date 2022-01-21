Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 346 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $55.97 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

