CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.36.

CommScope stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 28.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

