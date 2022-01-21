CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.36.
CommScope stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18.
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 28.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
