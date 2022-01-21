Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Raised to CHF 184

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.37 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.