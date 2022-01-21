Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

BVN stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

