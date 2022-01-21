Comparing Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

54.2% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 11.11 $200.53 million $0.89 22.51 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.72 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -53.10

Coterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coterra Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 2 6 0 2.56 Galp Energia, SGPS 1 3 6 0 2.50

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.86, suggesting a potential upside of 39.08%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 93.97%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy pays out 134.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.