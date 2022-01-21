Comparing Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fangdd Network Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 20.64% 7.90% 2.74% Fangdd Network Group -45.15% -53.38% -19.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Fangdd Network Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.48 $93.59 million $0.68 26.87 Fangdd Network Group $355.26 million 0.07 -$33.76 million ($1.25) -0.28

Urban Edge Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Urban Edge Properties and Fangdd Network Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus price target of $19.69, indicating a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Volatility and Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Fangdd Network Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents. It also operates Fangduoduo, which offers primary and secondary listings, vacation properties, and real estate market news and pricing information services; Property Cloud, a SaaS solution for real estate developers for listing properties, publishing commission rates, and setting other terms in connection with the sale; and www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities. The company offers core management system, which enables agencies and agents to perform their daily operation, such as managing listings, serving real estate buyers, and cooperating with other marketplace participants; online shops that enable agents to reach, connect, and engage with a range of real estate buyers and sellers, which integrates their online and offline operations with its management system; and agent verification and ranking systems. It also provides real estate information solutions, which offers real-estate related information to agents, consisting of property and neighborhood information, transaction history, data, and other market insights; online sales and marketing solutions; and online education systems. As of December 31, 2020, its marketplace had approximately 1.6 million real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

