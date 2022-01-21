Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of CMPX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 97,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,169. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

