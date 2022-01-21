Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

OTC:CMPX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

