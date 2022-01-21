Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $11,472.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $11,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CPSI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.