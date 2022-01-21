Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,166 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERTH. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.