Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,345 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BHP Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,490,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

