Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,071,629 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth about $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,813,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 88,201 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

