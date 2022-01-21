Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $19.73 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3,641.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,375 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth $62,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

YUMC stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

