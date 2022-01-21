Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,324 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Zai Lab worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Zai Lab by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Zai Lab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.59.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.