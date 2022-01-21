Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,066 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $826.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $906.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $901.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

