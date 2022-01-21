Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme Acquires 13,504 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 201,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,037. The company has a market cap of $221.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.