ContentBox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,383.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $509,391.58 and approximately $2,383.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00299446 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000106 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.