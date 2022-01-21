Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLR. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,541,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.