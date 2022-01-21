Contrasting Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Life Storage pays out 141.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out -22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Life Storage and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 29.53% 8.17% 4.30% Preferred Apartment Communities 5.71% 2.04% 0.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Preferred Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $616.77 million 17.77 $151.57 million $2.83 47.22 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.80 -$177.79 million ($3.06) -5.59

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and Preferred Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 2 7 0 2.78 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 3 0 2.60

Life Storage currently has a consensus price target of $143.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Life Storage beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others. The Multifamily Communities segment consists of company’s portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The Financing segment refers to the portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by the company to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The New Market Properties segment covers portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, as well as the financial results from the retail real estate loans. The Preferred Office Properties segment relates to the portfolio of office buildings. The Others segment includes deferred offering costs. The company was founded by Leonard A. Silverstein and John A. Williams on September 18, 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.