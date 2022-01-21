Contrasting Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Odonate Therapeutics and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Bausch Health Companies 1 3 5 0 2.44

Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.97%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $36.63, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Odonate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Odonate Therapeutics is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Bausch Health Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$126.35 million ($2.72) -0.40 Bausch Health Companies $8.03 billion 1.12 -$560.00 million ($3.28) -7.64

Odonate Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -102.72% -76.29% Bausch Health Companies -13.85% -2,440.75% 5.36%

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics beats Bausch Health Companies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in March 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment consists of the sale of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and medical devices products. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. The Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of sales in the U.S. of Ortho Dermatologics (dermatological) products and global sales of Solta medical aesthetic devices. The Diversified Products segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, in the U.S. of generic products, in the U.S. of dentistry products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.