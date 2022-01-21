Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Billion

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $22.19 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $33.66 or 0.00087757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.78 or 0.07200317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,318.57 or 0.99901511 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063366 BTC.

Convex Finance’s total supply is 82,068,058 coins and its circulating supply is 47,108,231 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

