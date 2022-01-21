Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPPMF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 137,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.63 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.