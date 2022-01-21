Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CG. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.73.

TSE CG opened at C$10.17 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.54.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

