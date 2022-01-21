Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.83 Million

Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $167.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $665.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.55. 1,778,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.