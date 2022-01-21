Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $28.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.83%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.