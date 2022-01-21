Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,849,000 after acquiring an additional 440,879 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Coursera by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 394,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 438,442 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.