Covalent Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.15 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Covalent has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $109.49 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.45 or 0.07026232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,372.61 or 1.00399597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.