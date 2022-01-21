Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Creative Planning increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 3,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

Shares of EQIX opened at $730.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $796.94 and a 200 day moving average of $811.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

