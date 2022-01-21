Creative Planning Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $204,295,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after purchasing an additional 841,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after purchasing an additional 817,160 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,046,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after purchasing an additional 746,334 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

