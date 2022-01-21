Creative Planning Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.09 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

